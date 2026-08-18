Summer Shoes & Trainers

(97)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
69,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
27,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men‘s shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men‘s shoes
99,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Men's shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
32,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Younger Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Younger Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
29,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Younger Kids' Sandals
44,99 €
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
119,99 €
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP Women's Shoes
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Koko
Nike Air Max Koko Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Koko
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Men's shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
32,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Younger Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Younger Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
29,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Younger Kids' Sandals
44,99 €
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
119,99 €
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP Women's Shoes
Nike Rejuven8 Run OG SP
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Koko
Nike Air Max Koko Women's Sandals
Nike Air Max Koko
Women's Sandals
99,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €

Summer sneakers and footwear: follow your dreams

Power through your warm-weather workout in a pair of summer shoes from our latest footwear range. If the Great Outdoors is calling, we have hiking shoes and trainers to support you every step of the way. Look out for engineered lugs that provide multidirectional grip. Plus, you'll find snugly fitted uppers that keep dirt and debris out. If you'll be training on hard surfaces, go for durable rubber outsoles that are built to take a pounding.


Keep cool with breathable uppers


Staying focused is key to a strong sporting performance. So our range of sports shoes for summer includes styles made with lightweight mesh that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the woven fabric promotes good airflow. This helps your body shed excess heat fast, so your feet stay fresh for longer. If you're heading out onto the football pitch, we have snugly fitted sock-style boots that help you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs with engineered textures in targeted strike zones. These give you extra control and accuracy for high-speed dribbles and deadly strikes.


All-day comfort


From long-distance runs to outdoor circuit sessions, summer training can be tough on your body. For a propulsive feel underfoot, choose designs with our Air units built in. They absorb the force of your movement, then spring back into shape. This creates an energising effect to power you forward. Plus, we build our summer trainers with supportive cushioning through the midsole. It soaks up the energy of each push-off and landing. This helps cut down on fatigue and lowers the risk of injury.


Easy-on designs for busy days


Whether you're heading to the pool or switching from the pitch to the changing room, our summer shoes are a practical choice. Look out for sliders made with water-friendly materials that are easy to clean. You'll find contoured pieces that provide comfortable cushioning and support for your foot. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles help you stay stable on tiled, wet or slippery surfaces. For a little more coverage, you can choose closed-toe mule styles.


Help young athletes fly high


Future sporting superstars can chase down their dreams in a pair of summer sneakers from our junior range. We create them with the same top-spec materials that we use for our adult footwear. Think outsoles with thoughtfully designed tread patterns to match the needs of their sport. Lightweight mesh uppers that flex with their foot for natural movement. And plush underfoot cushioning to protect growing bodies as they hone their skills.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. As part of this, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste since 2008. To join us, choose Nike summer shoes from our Sustainable Materials range. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.