Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Back to School

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €104.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €82.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €159.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €44.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €82.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      €47.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €92.99
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Younger/Older Kids' Slides
      €32.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €67.99
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      €72.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      €37.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy IC Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
      €82.99