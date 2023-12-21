Men's running jackets & gilets: face the elements
Our men's running jackets and gilets are designed to make you unstoppable, whatever the weather. When you need a little extra warmth, without the bulk, layer up in one of our lightweight styles. Discover bold prints that make an instant impact, as well as versatile options that slot seamlessly into your workout wardrobe.
Regulate your temperature
Don't let imperfect conditions get in the way of achieving your best. Our running jackets for men feature vent details and mesh panels to help circulate air, as well as technical materials to wick away sweat and keep you dry. Innovative designs let your body heat escape naturally from high-heat zones, so you'll stay comfortable, even as you work up a sweat. When it's cold outside, reach for a men's running jacket with insulated padding to help keep out the chill.
Stay dry
Our men's running windbreakers feature wind and water-repellent finishes that help keep you dry in extreme conditions. High funnel necks and adjustable cuffs also keep out the wet, so you can work out in any weather. Secure pockets hidden by protective flaps keep your valuables safe and dry while you run.
Find your fit
Whether you like your running gear sleek and form-fitting or loose and relaxed, you'll find the perfect silhouette in our collection of men's running jackets and gilets. You can customise your hood so it fits snugly by adjusting the toggles. Plus, some of our men's gilets have back panels with zips that you can tighten for a secure feel. Loose jackets are ideal for layering over technical training tops and tees in warmer weather.
Elevate your workout in men's gilets
Whatever adventure you have planned, Nike men's gilets are up for the challenge. Lightweight and sleeveless, they're an ideal way to add storage and warmth without extra weight. And if you're a trail runner, choose a design built for the journey. Pockets, clips and loops provide plenty of space for all the essentials, from your phone to your water bottle. An added pouch can be zipped on for those extra-long workouts.
Choose the men's running jacket for you
Maybe you're taking your men's running jacket hiking or camping and need something portable. Choose a packable design that you can easily stash in your backpack. Or if being environmentally friendly is your priority, loads of our gear is made from sustainable materials. Dealing with unpredictable weather? Some of our jackets easily transform into gilets, so you can adapt to changing conditions.
Practical finishing touches
It's the thoughtful details that elevate our running jackets into something special. We're talking about handy detachable storage pouches and zippable vents, which help regulate airflow. Hidden pockets are smart touches too, letting you carry your essentials without getting in the way of the minimalist and seamfree look. Be bold with bright colours and attention-commanding prints, or keep things classic with a black, blue or grey design.