      Liverpool F.C. Sport Essentials Windrunner
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      €119.99
      Men's Nike Hooded Football Jacket
      €119.99
      Liverpool F.C. Revival Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      €109.99
      Men's Nike Football Woven Jacket
      €109.99
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Men's Nike Full-Zip Knit Football Jacket
      €99.99
      Liverpool F.C. AWF Third
      Liverpool F.C. AWF Third Men's Nike Football Winterized Jacket
      €129.99
      Men's Nike Football Winterized Jacket
      €129.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit Jacket
      €92.99
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit Jacket
      €92.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Football Unlined Hooded Anorak Jacket
      €99.99
      Men's Nike Football Unlined Hooded Anorak Jacket
      €99.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Third
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit Jacket
      €92.99
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit Jacket
      €92.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
      €99.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. Repel Academy AWF
      Just In
      Just In
      €77.99
      Men's Nike Football Jacket
      €77.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. AWF
      Liverpool F.C. AWF Women's Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. AWF
      Women's Football Jacket

      Liverpool jackets: train in any conditions

      Since we launched our first footie boot back in 1971, Nike has been proud to support players everywhere in getting the most from the beautiful game. Our Liverpool F.C. jackets combine authentic badging with top-spec materials to keep you warm, protected and comfortable during tough training sessions. Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat from the skin, so you stay dry and focused. Plus, Liverpool coats with added stretch allow for distraction-free play. Choose full-zip fronts so you can adjust your insulation levels, or opt for over-the-head styles for maximum warmth.

      When conditions turn wintery, you need extra protection to see you through frosty fitness sessions and chilly kick-offs. You'll find Liverpool coats made with Therma-FIT technology that lock in heat without weighing you down. Zip pockets keep your essentials secure as you head out to the pitch or warm up, and high necklines help shut out draughts. As your body warms up, two-way zips make it easy to shed your layers and get back to playing. Once it's time for the cooldown, cosy hoods and drawstring ties help you bundle up. Keep your look streamlined with form-fitting, trackie-style pieces, or opt for a puffer-style LFC coat for maximum insulation.

      Cheering on the Reds from the stands? An LFC jacket makes a great top layer to keep you protected from the cold without compromising on style. Unmistakable club colours and the iconic Liver Bird on the chest mean you can show off your allegiance with pride.