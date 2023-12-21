Liverpool jackets: train in any conditions
Since we launched our first footie boot back in 1971, Nike has been proud to support players everywhere in getting the most from the beautiful game. Our Liverpool F.C. jackets combine authentic badging with top-spec materials to keep you warm, protected and comfortable during tough training sessions. Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat from the skin, so you stay dry and focused. Plus, Liverpool coats with added stretch allow for distraction-free play. Choose full-zip fronts so you can adjust your insulation levels, or opt for over-the-head styles for maximum warmth.
When conditions turn wintery, you need extra protection to see you through frosty fitness sessions and chilly kick-offs. You'll find Liverpool coats made with Therma-FIT technology that lock in heat without weighing you down. Zip pockets keep your essentials secure as you head out to the pitch or warm up, and high necklines help shut out draughts. As your body warms up, two-way zips make it easy to shed your layers and get back to playing. Once it's time for the cooldown, cosy hoods and drawstring ties help you bundle up. Keep your look streamlined with form-fitting, trackie-style pieces, or opt for a puffer-style LFC coat for maximum insulation.
Cheering on the Reds from the stands? An LFC jacket makes a great top layer to keep you protected from the cold without compromising on style. Unmistakable club colours and the iconic Liver Bird on the chest mean you can show off your allegiance with pride.