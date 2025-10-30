  1. Tennis
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Younger Kids Tennis Shoes

Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Tennis
Shoe Height 
(0)
NikeCourt Legacy
NikeCourt Legacy Younger Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Legacy
Younger Kids' Shoes
€49.99