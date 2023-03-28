Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Heritage86
      Nike Heritage86 Kids' Adjustable Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Heritage86
      Kids' Adjustable Hat
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €82.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €77.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Air Max Dawn SE
      Nike Air Max Dawn SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €77.99
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Waffle One
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €104.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €114.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €159.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €104.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €77.99
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Baby & Toddler Slides
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Beanie
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Beanie
      €19.99
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.