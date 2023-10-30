Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €37.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €27.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €104.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      €104.99
      Nike Terra
      Nike Terra Futura Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Terra
      Futura Beanie
      €27.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €274.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €104.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €104.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      €124.99
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      €149.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      €139.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €82.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Gloves
      Just In
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Gloves
      €34.99
      Nike V2K Run
      Nike V2K Run Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike V2K Run
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Academy
      Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Academy
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €87.99
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      €27.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      €109.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Therma-FIT ADV Oversized Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Oversized Water-Repellent Hooded Jacket
      €364.99
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX Men's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Hooded Waterproof Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear GORE-TEX
      Men's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Hooded Waterproof Jacket
      €439.99
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Beanie
      Just In
      Nike Peak
      Beanie
      €37.99
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      €164.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.