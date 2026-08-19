Father's Day Gifts

(78)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Lean Plus
Nike Lean Plus Armband
Just In
Nike Lean Plus
Armband
30% off
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
32,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
99,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
32,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
37,99 €
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Bestseller
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
29,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
24,99 €
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
29,99 €
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
24,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
29,99 €
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
47,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
27,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
29,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
24,99 €
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
29,99 €
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
24,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
29,99 €
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
47,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
27,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
29,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.