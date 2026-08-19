Winter trainers & shoes: brave the elements
Amp up your cold-weather workouts with Nike's winter trainers and shoes. Whether you're pounding the pavement or hitting the track, our winter trainers collection has a pair to suit. Discover everything from tough pairs for outdoor runs to flexible styles for winter walks—all combining the latest technology, high-quality materials and performance-based features every athlete needs.
Stay protected from the elements
With all the comfort and durability you'd expect from Nike—think padding and strap closures for added support—our winter trainers and shoes have you covered. Our GORE-TEX water-resistant technology features inner sleeves to keep your feet warm and dry, no matter how hard it rains. Non-marking rubber outsoles provide traction while stitched overlays up the style ante. Meanwhile, perforations on the toe maximise airflow—helping you stay comfortable during your workouts. For extra protection from the rain, look for winter shoes with high-cut collars. These styles help to keep out splashes, while still offering total flexibility.
Keep pace in winter running shoes
Conquer cold, rainy routes and race days with water-repellent uppers and sturdy rubber outsoles. These features give you extra grip on wet surfaces and quickly shed water, so you don't lose traction. This means your feet stay dry and comfortable, leaving you free to focus on navigating tricky bends or digging deep to smash the next uphill climb. Sturdy engineering is combined with lightweight mesh material, delivering breathable comfort as you clock up the miles. Heading out on early morning or evening runs? Look for winter trainers with reflective design elements to help you stay safe and visible.
Beat the chill in winter golf shoes
Want shoes that'll take you from the street to the green? Nike winter golf shoes with grippy outsoles are made for the course. Think supportive, full-length foam midsoles that give you the extra support you need to progress to that last hole. For long days teeing off, opt for trainers with double-layered mesh uppers for a lightweight feel and a breathable finish. Plus, smart features like low-cut collars let your ankles move freely as you perfect your swing.
Find your cold-weather style
Whatever your vibe, there's a design to suit in our edit of trainers and shoes for winter. Choose cold-weather trainers in the classic mid shape for a secure, cosy fit, or try low-cut silhouettes for maximum flexibility. Durable leather boots with rugged treads look just as good post-hike, while heritage styles will keep you moving both on and off the court. Looking for a statement style? Explore our winter shoes in bright colours that will keep your sportswear feeling fresh. You'll spot pairs with the Sustainable Materials tag throughout the range, which means they're crafted with recycled materials. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste.