Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

(157)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
59,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
39,99 €
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
39,99 €
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
99,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
54,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
69,99 €
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Inter Milan City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
69,99 €
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Inter Milan City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
54,99 €

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.