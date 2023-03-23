Skip to main content
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      €24.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Sold Out
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      €72.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      FFF
      FFF
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      €27.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      FFF
      FFF
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C.
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      €67.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      €22.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      €17.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain
      €27.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      €72.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain
      FFF 2022 Away
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Away
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      €67.99
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Libero
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Libero
      €37.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      €72.99

      Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak

      Whether you're out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, make the most of the beautiful game with Nike Black Friday football shirts. It's easy to showcase your allegiance with these authentic designs, complete with the latest graphics and badges. Heading out for a training session? Our breathable Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast—keeping you cool and focused when the game heats up.

      Alongside our adult sizes, you'll find pro-quality clothing for junior players in the Nike Black Friday football shirts sale. We make our kids' football shirts from the same performance materials as our adult sizes. You'll also find comfy fits that ensure distraction-free wear as kids hone their skills. And because young players love to channel their idols, we have the newest strips from the world's most iconic football clubs to inspire them.

      The battle to save our planet needs us all to do our bit. That's why we make many football shirts in the Nike Black Friday sale from recycled polyester—created from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To play your part, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across our range.