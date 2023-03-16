Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €119.99
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Basketball Shoes
      €154.99
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      €49.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €119.99
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      €239.99
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Basketball Shoes
      €92.99
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Luka 1 'Next Nature' Men's Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      €129.99
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €92.99
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      €109.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Men's Shorts
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Men's Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Men's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      €92.99
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      €119.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      €87.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Jacket
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Luka Dončić Mavericks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Practice T-Shirt
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Practice T-Shirt
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      €82.99
      Zoom Freak 4 'Cookies and Cream'
      Zoom Freak 4 'Cookies and Cream' Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 'Cookies and Cream'
      Basketball Shoes
      €139.99
      LeBron James Lakers
      LeBron James Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James Lakers
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      €92.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €67.99
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes

      Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

      Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

      And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.