Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence
Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.
Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.
Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.