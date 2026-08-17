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ACG Clothing

ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
69,99 €
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
44,99 €
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
54,99 €
ACG "Chamo Camo"
ACG "Chamo Camo" Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
74,99 €
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Sold Out
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
69,99 €
ACG 'Wildsee'
ACG 'Wildsee' Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Wildsee'
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top
69,99 €
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
114,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
59,99 €
ACG High Stakes
ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Skort
89,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
59,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
74,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
104,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
109,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
109,99 €
ACG Aireez
ACG Aireez Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's UV Protection Jacket
114,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
114,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
114,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
119,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
119,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top
Sold Out
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top
109,99 €
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
84,99 €
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
134,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
164,99 €
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
94,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Gilet
114,99 €
ACG Wolf Lichen
ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Lichen
Crew-Neck Top
149,99 €
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
399,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
159,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Bestseller
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
99,99 €
ACG Skull Peak
ACG Skull Peak Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Skull Peak
Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
399,99 €
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak' Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
299,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
129,99 €
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
284,99 €
ACG Wolf Grid
ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Grid
Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
89,99 €
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
449,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
124,99 €
ACG Wolf Grid
ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Grid
Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
89,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV-Protective Jacket
154,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.