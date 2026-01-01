Nike
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.
- Colour Shown: Ghost
- Style: IW1820-055
Nike
Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.
Product details
- Tee: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Shorts: 100% polyester. Undershorts: 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Ghost
- Style: IW1820-055
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′7″ (109cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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