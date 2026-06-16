Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Stijlvol
Sevim004ca674a05a49bb841f2271efecd740
Hoge kwaliteit & betaalbare prijs. Rood die iedereen goed staat. Prachtige shirt! Ik ben vrouw en heb maat xs.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top
Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Stijlvol
Sevim004ca674a05a49bb841f2271efecd740
Hoge kwaliteit & betaalbare prijs. Rood die iedereen goed staat. Prachtige shirt! Ik ben vrouw en heb maat xs.
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top