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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pant Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants - Black/Sport Red/White

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants

49,99 €

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IR0470-010

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants

49,99 €

Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IR0470-010

Size & Fit

    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pant Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants

    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants

    49,99 €

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