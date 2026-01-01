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Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set - Blue Crystal/White

Nike Swim

Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set

47,99 €

Klarna Available at checkout.

Bloom out loud in this spiderback midkini. Featuring a chic midkini top and full-coverage bottoms, this fully lined swimming set is destined for sunny rays and pool days.


  • Colour Shown: Blue Crystal/White
  • Style: IQ7789-453

Nike Swim

47,99 €

Bloom out loud in this spiderback midkini. Featuring a chic midkini top and full-coverage bottoms, this fully lined swimming set is destined for sunny rays and pool days.

Benefits

Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Full-bottom coverage
  • Body: 82% polyester, 18% elastane; straps: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Blue Crystal/White
  • Style: IQ7789-453

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set

    Nike Swim

    47,99 €

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