Recycled Materials
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Women's Scoop-Neck One Piece
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Dive into summer with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and function. And the adjustable back straps can convert from crossback to over the shoulder for a versatile look for all your water adventures.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black
- Style: IQ7820-102
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Dive into summer with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and function. And the adjustable back straps can convert from crossback to over the shoulder for a versatile look for all your water adventures.
Benefits
- Medium support gives you a snug feeling and keeps you supported through all-day water activities.
- Built-in shelf bra provides comfortable support and modesty.
- Fully lined for support and modesty.
- Adjustable straps help you find your perfect fit.
- Removable shoulder straps create versatility and comfort.
- The durable, chlorine-resistant fabric offers lasting wear.
Product Details
- Removable bra cups
- Medium bottom coverage
- Mid-cut leg sits on the middle of the hip
- Heat transfer Swoosh
- Body: 83% recycled polyester, 17% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% recycled polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black
- Style: IQ7820-102
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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