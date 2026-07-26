Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie

Great colour
Shaun
Well made. Great colour and good fit.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Move through your workout and into your day in this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Move through your workout and into your day in this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Great colour
Shaun
Well made. Great colour and good fit.
Nike primary knit hoodie
Lady D
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased this Nike primary knit hoodie to match some Nike pants that I had purchased previously. The hoodie matched perfectly. I will have another great outfit to wear when the weather gets cooler.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
So soft and airy
Ak1980
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the air holes on the side and the fabric is so soft and comfy
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Primary NanoKnit