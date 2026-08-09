Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Schlechte Qualität
Jan50706879
Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!
Mid
George
Material was a lot thinner than I expected from Nike. ASOS branded socks are better.
Nike Everyday Lightweight