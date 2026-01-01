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Nike Everyday Elevated Over-The-Calf Socks (1 Pair) - Black/Platinum Tint

Nike Everyday Elevated

Over-The-Calf Socks (1 Pair)

14,99 €

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This product is currently unavailable

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
  • Style: IO1846-010

Nike Everyday Elevated

14,99 €

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
  • Style: IO1846-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (177cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

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    Nike Everyday Elevated Over-The-Calf Socks (1 Pair)

    Nike Everyday Elevated

    14,99 €

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