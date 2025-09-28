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Highly Rated
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks - Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Knee-High Football Socks

30% off
Black/White
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres

Keep your feet comfortable from start to finish. Whether it's training football skills with drills or hitting the pitch for the big game, these socks keep up with you. These socks feature sweat-wicking technology that helps keep you comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DH6622-010

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30% off

Keep your feet comfortable from start to finish. Whether it's training football skills with drills or hitting the pitch for the big game, these socks keep up with you. These socks feature sweat-wicking technology that helps keep you comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Band around the arch feels snug and supportive.

Product Details

  • 88% recycled polyester/6% elastane/6% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DH6622-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (16)

4.4 stars

  • Holes at toes

    EdwarH431951111

    At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle

  • Very nice socks but not durable.

    AprilR67509476

    Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.

  • Top

    KathaWi

    Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang

Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30% off

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