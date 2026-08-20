Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
- Style: FJ0736-100
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Nike AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort to help reduce distractions.
- Nike AeroAdapt technology uses targeted panels of sweat-activated vents to help keep you at the optimal temperature.
- The elastic drawcord with toggle is easily adjustable for the right fit.
- The 4-way stretch woven panels provide an easy and comfortable fit.
Product details
- Reflective design elements
- Body/front lining: 100% polyester. Panels: 81% polyester/19% nylon.
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
- Style: FJ0736-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly