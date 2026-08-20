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Highly Rated
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe - Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Downshifter 14

Women's Road Running Shoe

69,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Black
White/White
Off-White/Barely Green/White/Metallic Silver
Bleached Lilac/Sail/Pink Rise/Pink Smoke
White/Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1899-002

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits

  • Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
  • We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
  • Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1899-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (23)

4.6 stars

  • Francescag244622936

    Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.

  • Comfortable & Cute

    jenniferl188847864

    Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:

  • Shifting into Comfort with Style

    PattyJ63040340

    My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.

Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.

Engineered For

Road Running

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Features That Perform

  • Breathable Upper

    Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

  • Comfortable Midsole

    We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

  • Secure Fit

    Internal fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Complete the look

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