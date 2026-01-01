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Nike Dominate 8P Basketball - Orange/Black/Metallic Platinum/Black

Nike Dominate 8P

Basketball

30% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

Take control of the court with the Nike Dominate 8-panel basketball. Built for playing outside, the heavy-duty rubber cover offers long-lasting use, while the textured pebbles and deep channels on the surface allow for exceptional control and feel while handling the ball.


  • Colour Shown: Orange/Black/Metallic Platinum/Black
  • Style: BB9130-847

Nike Dominate 8P

30% off

Take control of the court with the Nike Dominate 8-panel basketball. Built for playing outside, the heavy-duty rubber cover offers long-lasting use, while the textured pebbles and deep channels on the surface allow for exceptional control and feel while handling the ball.

Benefits

  • Durable rubber exterior ensures you're ready to take the court, game after game.
  • Deep channels for easy hand alignment and ball control.

Product details

  • Outdoor use
  • 100% rubber
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Orange/Black/Metallic Platinum/Black
  • Style: BB9130-847

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dominate 8P Basketball

    Nike Dominate 8P

    30% off

    Complete the look