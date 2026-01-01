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Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball
Nike Pitch Ball
24,99 €
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Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
- Colour Shown: White/University Red
- Style: IQ7535-100
Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball
24,99 €
Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
Benefits
Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
Product Details
- Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
- 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
- Colour Shown: White/University Red
- Style: IQ7535-100
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Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball
24,99 €