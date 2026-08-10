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Highly Rated
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes - Black/Black/Black

Nike Court Borough Mid 2

Baby/Toddler Shoes

49,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits small; we recommend ordering a full size up

Klarna Available at checkout.

Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CD7784-001

Nike Court Borough Mid 2

49,99 €

ALL-STAR COMFORT.

Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.

Benefits

  • Leather is durable and easy to clean.
  • Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap make it easy to take the shoe on and off.
  • Padding around the tongue and ankle provides extra comfort.
  • Grooves in the sole make it flexible.

Product Details

  • Cupsole construction for a classic look and feel
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CD7784-001

Size & Fit

    • Fits small; we recommend ordering a full size up
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (669)

4.9 stars

  • Great Store

    AaronH778789036

    They’re great and my grandson love dem boss on his foot too

  • SuperStar2

    Really cute! Our daughter spotted these online and started dancing she like them so much. After we received them, she has worn them almost everyday.

  • Cute Nike red shoes

    Mazzi

    Lovely shade of red and good quality, very cute.

Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes

Nike Court Borough Mid 2

49,99 €

Complete the look

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Explore the Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes

Durable and easy

This classic high-top design features durable leather that's easy to clean, plus two hook-and-loop straps for a secure, easy fit.

Extra cushion

The soft padding around the ankle and tongue brings extra comfort to little walkers.