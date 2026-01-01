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Nike Club
Pool Towel
44,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
No one wants to dry off with a towel that feels like sandpaper. Designed to be soft and absorbent, this cotton towel is the perfect thing to wrap yourself in after a dip in the pool.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HF9405-010
Nike Club
44,99 €
No one wants to dry off with a towel that feels like sandpaper. Designed to be soft and absorbent, this cotton towel is the perfect thing to wrap yourself in after a dip in the pool.
Product details
- 71cm x 172.5cm (approx.)
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HF9405-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
44,99 €