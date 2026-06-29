 
image 1 of 2
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt - White

Chicago Bulls Courtside

Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4523-100

Chicago Bulls Courtside

30% off

You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.

Benefits

Heavyweight cotton fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • Ribbed neckband
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4523-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • ZsoltL426822632

    Alles ok! Super qualitat Passform ist genau

  • Great T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Great T-shirt. Looks good, nice material and a good fit

Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Courtside

30% off

Complete the look