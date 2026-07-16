Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

Meravigliosa
alessandrom247912785
Una maglietta davvero stupenda complimenti a Nike e Chelsea per questa splendida maglia
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a slim fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a slim fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Meravigliosa
alessandrom247912785
Una maglietta davvero stupenda complimenti a Nike e Chelsea per questa splendida maglia
Chelsea F.C. Strike