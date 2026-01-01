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British & Irish Lions Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie - Obsidian/White

British & Irish Lions

Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

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The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IW8570-451

British & Irish Lions

74,99 €

The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.

Benefits

Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort. The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IW8570-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size XL and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    British & Irish Lions Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie

    British & Irish Lions

    74,99 €

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