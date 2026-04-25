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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey - Black/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey

30% off
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Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: HV9746-010

Boston Celtics Courtside

30% off

Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: HV9746-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

2 stars

  • Far bigger than the size it stated

    James535076029

    It's a really nice jersey but I bought a large and it's more like a XXL

Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey

Boston Celtics Courtside

30% off

Complete the look