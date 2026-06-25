Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes

Book 2 "WNBA 30th"

159,99 €

Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.

From the Vault

This Book 2 honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like Book.

Zoom Zoom

We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness.

Snug Fit

A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.

Lightweight Upper

The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Comfy foam

The midsole is made of our newest Cushlon foam, which gives you a plush underfoot sensation, so your feet feel fresh throughout the 4th quarter.

AF1-Inspired Traction

The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.