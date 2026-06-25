Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes

lundin677311203
They look great and they are comfortable. However, third time ever wearing them to play the shoe lace snapped while I was running. I don’t lie my shoes that tight so I was really confused and disappointed.
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Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.
This Book 2 honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like Book.
We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness.
A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.
The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.
The midsole is made of our newest Cushlon foam, which gives you a plush underfoot sensation, so your feet feel fresh throughout the 4th quarter.
The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.
4 stars
lundin677311203
They look great and they are comfortable. However, third time ever wearing them to play the shoe lace snapped while I was running. I don’t lie my shoes that tight so I was really confused and disappointed.
Best book 2's yet!
dilman
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] the spiridon book 2 is a huge improvement over the previous 2 releases - way more comfy & easier to break in.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Great looking shoes
JasonM
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Looks nice, needs to be broken in a lot. Get the Spiridon colorway, if u want comfort.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Advantage
Court Feel
Designed For
Fit
Shoe Weight
Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Approx. 6mm
Devin Booker
Guard, Phoenix Suns