triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 8
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit - Volt/Black/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue

Recycled Materials

Atlético Madrid Strike

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

149,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
  • Style: II2843-702

Atlético Madrid Strike

149,99 €

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
  • Style: II2843-702

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Atlético Madrid Strike.

    Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

    Atlético Madrid Strike

    149,99 €

    Complete the look