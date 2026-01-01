Atletico Madrid 25/26
Nike Academy Backpack
Klarna Available at checkout.
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR4745-455
Atletico Madrid 25/26
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
Benefits
- Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
- A side pocket with hook-and-loop closure houses the rain fly.
- Enlarged tech pocket provides space for your technology.
- Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR4745-455
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atletico Madrid 25/26