Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Klarna Available at checkout.
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FZ0856-657
Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.
Product details
- Twill player name and number
- Heat-applied graphics
- Jock tag at hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FZ0856-657
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition