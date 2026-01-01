Nike Air Younger Kids' Fleece Pullover and Trousers Set

Nike Air

82,99 €

This modern 2-piece set is made from soft cotton/poly fleece that provides lightweight warmth. The cosy, roomy hoodie can be easily layered and the kangaroo pocket can be used to help keep little hands toasty. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets on the sides that can be used to stash small items and tapered legs with stretch cuffs to create a secure feel kids can play comfortably in.

Benefits Both pieces can be worn separately with other pieces in your child's wardrobe.