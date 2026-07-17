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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes - Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

Men's Shoes

179,99 €
Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
Smoke Grey/Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Tough Red
Black/Black/Metallic Silver/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IO3037-002

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

179,99 €

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.

Benefits

  • The upper combines textiles and synthetic leather for breathability and durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IO3037-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (95)

4.7 stars

  • LOVE

    Cat65

    Love the colour. Good length for me at 5’ 7”

  • Wunderschön und bequem

    maryam24550477

    Super. Es ist so wie Beschreibung. Perfekt. Die große ist auch genau wie Beschreibung. Also fällt nicht größer oder kleiner.

  • Style and Comfort

    Pbrad

    They look great and are extremely comfortable. They fit perfect and you can walk in them all day. Has quickly become one of my favorite pairs.

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

179,99 €

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