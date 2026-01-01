Nike Air Max Lite
Golf Bag
Klarna Available at checkout.
Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: IO1600-095
Nike Air Max Lite
Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.
Benefits
- Four dividers keep your clubs separated and organised.
- Five pockets for extra storage of balls, tees and other essentials.
Product Details
- Hook-and-loop glove patch
- Pen sleeve
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: IO1600-095
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Lite