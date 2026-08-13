Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes

Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.
Nike Air Max Ishod
Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
AntoneD46001928
They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces
Freshness
Michael46396409
I love the shoes the only thing I would change is the pink because its hard finding something to match these shoes but over all there a good pair of sneakers
Nike Air Max Ishod