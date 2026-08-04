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Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - White/Aurora Blue/White

Nike Air Max 90

Men‘s shoes

159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - White/Aurora Blue/White
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The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
  • Style: IZ2746-100

Nike Air Max 90

159,99 €

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
  • Style: IZ2746-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • JoséLuis15b1ff72f6f04e7ca09fed74020b1aae

    Es un modelo muy cómodo , el diseño y los colores son de lo mejor .

  • Love them

    rogerl829011514

    Love them de kleur alles is top alleen 1 min punt voor het geld zou de afwerking iets beter kunnen maar daar lopen ze niet minder om top schoen

Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90

159,99 €

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