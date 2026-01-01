Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
- Style: IR2010-229
Air Jordan OG
Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.
Benefits
Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
Product details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
- Style: IR2010-229
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan OG