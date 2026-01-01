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Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Men's Puffer Jacket
30% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
When the temps start to dip, it's time to break out the puffer. This one features an allover print inspired by an iconic MJ poster and is filled with down insulation for cosy warmth. Slip it on and stay toasty.
- Colour Shown: Sail
- Style: HV0629-133
Air Jordan
30% off
When the temps start to dip, it's time to break out the puffer. This one features an allover print inspired by an iconic MJ poster and is filled with down insulation for cosy warmth. Slip it on and stay toasty.
Benefits
- Down insulation adds warmth without added weight, for a lightweight construction that packs in the heat.
- Bungee at hem helps keep out the elements.
Product details
- Imported
- Body/lining/inset fill: 100% polyester. Fill: grey duck down (minimum 75% down)/(APA version: 75% grey duck down/25% feathers).
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Sail
- Style: HV0629-133
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
30% off