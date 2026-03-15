Air Jordan 6 Retro Low Women's Shoes

35 years in and the AJ6 still looks as good as it did when MJ won his first ring. To kick off the celebration, we present a low-top blackout take that's just for the women in the room. The whole thing's done up in premium leather and textiles. And you know those iconic details are there—from the overlays to the visible Air to the lace lock.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black

Style: IO9786-001