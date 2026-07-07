Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes

Air Jordan 40

139,99 € 199,99 € 30% off

There's only one way to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordans. You gotta do what's never been done. For the first time, we stacked a full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, marathon-level cushioning. Up top, internal straps work with premium materials to give you optimal containment. Underfoot, a unique herringbone traction pattern helps you leave defenders guessing. Cushioning. Bounce. Traction. It's almost too easy.

Explosive cushioning

We're combining ZoomX foam with a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit for the first time in Jordan history. Why? So you get the responsive bounce your explosive moves demand with comfortable cushioning fit for marathon runners.

Containment redefined

Six internal webbing straps are combined with premium materials in the upper to help hold your foot in place for optimal containment as you move side to side.

Big-time traction

Cross every defender off your list with a unique 40-degree herringbone traction pattern that helps you cook on court.