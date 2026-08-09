Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes

Statement Piece
yorubar117750092
By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!
Klarna Available at checkout.
Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge
Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Statement Piece
yorubar117750092
By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!
Nice looking shoe.
MMerc
Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.
EXPOSED FOAM
DaisyM329365840
The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge