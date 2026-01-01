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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - True Blue/University Red/Kinetic Green/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

99,99 €
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Klarna Available at checkout.

The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.


  • Colour Shown: True Blue/University Red/Kinetic Green/Black
  • Style: IO2062-400

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

99,99 €

The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: True Blue/University Red/Kinetic Green/Black
  • Style: IO2062-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    99,99 €

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