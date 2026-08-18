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Highly Rated
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men's Shoes - Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'

Men‘s shoes

119,99 €
Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
Anthracite/Medium Ash/Metallic Silver/Anthracite
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable canvas with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
  • Style: IR0951-400

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'

119,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable canvas with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • The leather upper with a perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort.
  • The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Navy/Worn Blue/Summit White/Navy
  • Style: IR0951-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (14)

4.6 stars

  • Very happy with purchase

    JenniferC791356214

    My son loved them. He wore them for the first day of school.

  • Fresh AF1 reconnection

    Kevin2994d19613b3435cb142914737ff054f

    I haven’t owned a pair of AF1 since I was a Freshman in high school. After spending weeks looking at this color way I decided to buy it. I am very glad I did the design, the fit, and the look all grabbed my attention to that nostalgic feeling of my first ever pair of AF1.

  • RobinB57498469

    Fashionable shoe matches the school uniform perfectly.

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men's Shoes

Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'

119,99 €

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