Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men's Shoes

Very happy with purchase
JenniferC791356214
My son loved them. He wore them for the first day of school.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable canvas with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable canvas with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Very happy with purchase
JenniferC791356214
My son loved them. He wore them for the first day of school.
Fresh AF1 reconnection
Kevin2994d19613b3435cb142914737ff054f
I haven’t owned a pair of AF1 since I was a Freshman in high school. After spending weeks looking at this color way I decided to buy it. I am very glad I did the design, the fit, and the look all grabbed my attention to that nostalgic feeling of my first ever pair of AF1.
RobinB57498469
Fashionable shoe matches the school uniform perfectly.
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'