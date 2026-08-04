Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts

Nike AeroSwift

59,49 € 84,99 € 30% off

Leave your competition in the dust. Designed for speed, these lightweight AeroSwift Shorts are made with cool, sweat-wicking fabric and designed with breathability zones. We updated the hem vents to give you more coverage while still offering freedom in your longest stride.

Keep your cool

Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable. Perforated sections and mesh at the waistband add breathability.

Storage for Miles

Two drop-in pockets store small items like earbuds or nutrition pouches while the zip back pocket fits most phones.