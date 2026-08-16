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Highly Rated
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

79,99 €
Black/Summit White
Sapphire/Black
Steam/Black
Fusion Red/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FN3349-010

Nike AeroSwift

79,99 €

Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.

Innovative Speed

The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.

Advanced sweat wicking

Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Built to Move

The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.

Picture perfect

The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.

More benefits

  • Designed for racing
  • Length: 5cm (approx.)
  • Liner: knit liner
  • Fabric: lightweight woven
  • Storage: drop-in pockets and zip back pocket
  • Waistband: elastic with drawcord

Product details

  • Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FN3349-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (23)

4.5 stars

  • Top.

    BodoClaudioC638602358

    Sehr gute Beinfreiheit.Angenehm zu tragen.

  • Perfekte Laufshorts für Wettbewerbe oder Intervall-Training

    MichaelL144938738

    Mir hat die rote Farbe sofort gefallen (ist eine Spur mehr bei Rot als Rosa verglichen mit den Bildern) und ich nutze die AeroSwift Shorts gerne für Wettbewerbe (unter 10km und entsprechender Hitze) und harten Intervall-Einheiten. Verglichen zu den Vorgängern ist der Bund etwas angenehmer und es sitzt eine Spur angenehmer, wer Zweifel hat, sollte trotzdem zur 10cm langen Version oder einer Stride-Short greifen.

  • antonior886291112

    awesome shorts long the fit & showing off my long legs, their super comfortable & the ultimate shorty shorts!!!

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

Nike AeroSwift

79,99 €

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